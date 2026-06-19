Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign Claire Dalton to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres today announced that forward Claire Dalton has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Dalton spent the past season competing for her hometown Sceptres following two prior seasons with Montreal. She garnered high praise from former Head Coach Troy Ryan for playing the right way and being versatile and prepared to play in any role in the lineup. The 26-year-old recorded 10 points in 30 games wearing blue and gold (1G, 9A), setting a new PWHL career high. With Montréal, Dalton made history scoring the team's first goal and first shorthanded goal. A member of the Yale University Bulldogs, she was a two-time team MVP. Captain in her senior year, she led the team to their first-ever Ivy League Championship, scoring the game-tying and winning goals.

The Sceptres now have eight players under contract for the upcoming season including Dalton and fellow forwards Emma Gentry and Natalie Spooner, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan and Ella Shelton, and goaltenders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck saw the Sceptres select four forwards and two defenders including forward Kirsten Simms with the eighth overall pick. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period is currently underway.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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