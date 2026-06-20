Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign Munroe, Messier and Woods

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres today announced that defender Allie Munroe has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season, and forwards Lauren Messier and Emma Woods have been re-signed to one-year agreements through 2026-27. The signings were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Munroe, from Yarmouth, NS, has spent her entire PWHL career with Toronto since being selected with the 50th pick of the inaugural PWHL Draft, and contributed two assists over 19 games in 2025-26. The steady, hard-hitting defender has worn an 'A' in Toronto since the spring of 2025, bringing leadership on and off the ice. The 29-year-old was named the Sceptres' Intact Impact Award winner for 2024-25 and has the distinction of assisting on the first-ever PWHL playoff goal. Prior to the PWHL, Munroe played two seasons in the PHF and SDHL, each for two seasons, and graduated from Syracuse University where she was a captain her final year.

Messier, who made the Sceptres' 2025-26 roster as a reserve following a training camp invite, saw action during two 10-day contracts, making appearances in five games. The 22-year-old from Burlington, ON, scored her first career PWHL goal on Mar. 1 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes, which ended up being the game-winner. Playing her NCAA eligibility at Dartmouth College, Messier was captain/co-captain for three of her four seasons. As a senior, she recorded career highs in all scoring categories (8-9-17).

Woods spent the last two years with the Sceptres after being a member of New York during the 2024 season. Bringing energy and physicality, the 30-year-old from Burford, ON, contributed two points (1G, 1A) in 30 games and was named a 2026 Intact Impact Award winner for her consistent leadership and pursuit of excellence. During her only postseason appearance, Woods produced two assists in the Sceptres' semifinal series against Minnesota in 2025. Prior to being selected in the 14th round of the inaugural PWHL Draft, Woods played in the PHF, winning the 2023 Isobel Cup. Additionally, she played a season in the SDHL and two in the CWHL after graduating from Quinnipiac University.

The Sceptres now have 11 players under contract for the upcoming season with Messier and Woods joining fellow forwards Claire Dalton, Emma Gentry and Natalie Spooner, while Munroe joins fellow defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, and Ella Shelton, plus goaltenders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck saw the Sceptres select four forwards and two defenders including forward Kirsten Simms with the eighth overall pick.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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