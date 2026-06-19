Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Defender Nadia Mattivi and Forward Kaitlin Willoughby

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that defender Nadia Mattivi and forward Kaitlin Willoughby have respectively re-signed three and two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. The contracts were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mattivi joined the Victoire on March 24 after representing Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where she served as team captain and recorded two assists in five games. The 26-year-old has appeared in six regular-season games with Montréal and recorded her first career PWHL point by earning an assist in Game 1 of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. She went on to play in all four games of the Finals after signing a 10-day contract and is now secured through the 2028-29 season.

Willoughby, now signed through 2027-28, skated in 29 regular-season games in Montréal's first Walter Cup title-winning season, recording six points (3G, 3A). The 31-year-old also saw action in all nine postseason contests, which represented the third time in as many seasons that Willoughby logged playoff action (2025 and 2026 with Montréal and 2024 with Toronto). In 79 career games, the native of Prince Albert, SK, has tallied eight points (3G, 5A). She played collegiately for five seasons at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Victoire currently have 11 players under contract for the upcoming season including Willoughby and fellow forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Abby Roque, and Catherine Dubois, Mattivi and fellow defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, and Jessica DiGirolamo, and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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