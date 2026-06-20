Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Carly "CJ" Jackson to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jackson appeared in two games during the Torrent's inaugural season, including one start with a career-high 36 saves on Apr. 18. A fan favorite, Jackson's bobblehead was the team's first-ever bobblehead giveaway on Jan. 20. The 28-year-old native of Amherst, NS, spent the first two PWHL seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, earning a win in their first career start on Apr. 29, 2025. Prior to the PWHL, Jackson capped a three-year PHF tenure with an Isobel Cup title with the Toronto Six in 2023. Collegiately, Jackson competed at the University of Maine and graduated as the Black Bears all-time leader in wins (45), saves (3029), save percentage (.923), shutouts (12) and goals-against average (2.15).

With the re-signing, the Torrent now have 12 players under contract for the upcoming season counting forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Lexie Adzija, Jenna Buglioni and Theresa Schafzahl, defenders Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and Jackson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected six players in the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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