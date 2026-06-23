Seattle Torrent Sign Czech Olympian Noemi Neubauerová

Published on June 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that defender Noemi Neubauerová has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2026-27 season. The signing was completed during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

Neubauerová joins the Torrent after splitting the 2025-26 season between EV Zug in Switzerland and the Boston Fleet. The 26-year-old from Prague, Czechia, recorded 33 points (18G, 15A) in 26 regular-season games at forward, plus another eight points (5G, 3A) in six playoff contests, helping her team win a SWHL title. In Boston, she appeared in four games (three regular-season and one playoff) on the Fleet blue line. Neubauerová's PWHL experience also includes 20 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Toronto Sceptres. She was selected 30th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft out of Providence College, playing one season with the Friars following four at Colgate University, totaling 77 points (35G, 42A) in 151 collegiate games. Internationally, Neubauerová is a two-time Olympian and longtime member of the Czech National Team alongside Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová. She helped her country capture its first-ever IIHF Women's World Championship bronze medals in 2022 and 2023 to highlight her seven top division appearances.

With the signing, the Torrent now have 16 players under contract for the upcoming season counting forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Lexie Adzija, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Gabrielle David, Theresa Schafzahl, Lily Delianedis and Emma Nuutinen, Neubauerová and fellow defenders Tejralová, Anna Wilgren, Emily Brown and Lyndie Lobdell, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday, June 17, where the team selected six players in the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.