New York Sirens Retain Young Talent with Five Rookie Re-Signings

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the re-signing of five rookies from the 2025-26 roster to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. Forward Anna Bargman, defender Nicole Vallario, and goaltender Callie Shanahan have each signed two-year contracts through the 2027-28 season, and defender Dayle Ross and goaltender Kaley Doyle have been secured for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign on one-year deals. All five signings were completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

A native of Boxford, MA, Bargman was selected 33rd overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft and appeared in 29 games, recording six points (4G, 2A) in her first professional campaign. Prior to joining New York, the 23-year-old captained Yale University and became one of just six players in program history to reach 100 career points, totaling 53 goals and 47 assists in 133 games.

Ross, a native of Spirit River, Alberta, was selected 25th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 23-year-old debuted in January after recovering from an injury sustained in her final season at St. Cloud State and brought physicality and reliability to the Sirens blue line in her 16 games in the lineup. As a Husky, she served as a captain and led the team's defense with 15 points (2G, 13A) and a team-best +11 rating during her senior season.

The tandem of Shanahan and Doyle represent the state of Michigan, hailing from Commerce Township and Livonia, respectively. Shanahan, selected 28th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, appeared in four games and earned her first career win on Apr. 1 against Minnesota. The 23-year-old spent all four years of her NCAA career at Boston University where she played 77 games with 32 wins. The 25-year-old Doyle, selected 41st overall in 2025, came into the league after spending three seasons with Brown University and one with Quinnipiac University where she won 15 of her 28 appearances.

Vallario, a 24-year-old from Lugano, Switzerland, appeared in 11 games after joining the team following training camp and provided depth on the blue line. She recorded three points (1G, 2A), with her first career goal coming in the team's home opener on Nov. 29 at Prudential Center. The University of St. Thomas graduate is a two-time Olympian, winning bronze in Milan, and is a veteran of six IIHF Women's World Championships.

The Sirens currently have eight additional players under contract for the upcoming season including forwards Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Elle Hartje, Kristýna Kaltounková, and Paetyn Levis, plus defenders Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, and captain Micah Zandee-Hart.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, where New York selected four forwards and two defenders throughout the draft's six rounds.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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