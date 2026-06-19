PWHL Expansion Player Distribution Process Moves into Final Phase 6 Open Signing Period

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has moved into Phase 6, the final phase of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, with an Open Signing Period that commenced today at 12 p.m. ET. During Phase 5 on June 16 and 18, existing teams had the exclusive opportunity to negotiate with and re-sign their own remaining players on expiring contracts who were not previously signed during the first four phases, with many of those agreements still to be announced.

During Phase 5, existing teams extended offers to the following players selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft (not previously protected) in order to retain contract rights for the 2026-27 season:

Boston Fleet: Olivia Mobley, Amanda Thiele

Minnesota Frost: Brooke Becker

Montréal Victoire: Tamara Giaquinto, Skylar Irving

New York Sirens: Anna Bargman, Kaley Doyle, Dayle Ross, Callie Shanahan

Ottawa Charge: Sanni Ahola

Seattle Torrent: Lily Delianedis, Lyndie Lobdell

Toronto Sceptres: Hanna Baskin, Sara Hjalmarsson, Clara Van Wieren, Kiara Zanon

Vancouver Goldeneyes: Madison Samoskevich

PHASE 6 OPEN SIGNING PERIOD

Phase 6 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season. Eligible players include those with expiring contracts who were not signed and/or protected by teams in Phases 1-5, active players whose rights are held for the 2026-27 season but did not receive a qualifying offer in Phase 5, 2026 draft eligible players who were not selected, players with prior PWHL experience who did not finish the 2025-26 season on a PWHL roster, and any player who was declared eligible for previous entry drafts.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.