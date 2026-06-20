Ottawa Charge Acquire Former First Round Pick Jenna Buglioni from Seattle

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA (June 19, 2026)- The Ottawa Charge and the Seattle Torrent have completed a trade, with Ottawa acquiring forward Jenna Buglioni from Seattle in exchange for the rights to forward Neena Brick, who was selected by the Charge in the fifth-round (59th overall) in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

"Jenna was a highly regarded player in the draft last season and we are excited to add her skill and tenacity to our organization," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We believe that she has the ability to become a top player in this league and impact the game in all three zones."

Buglioni was originally selected in the first round, eighth overall by the Torrent in the 2025 PWHL Draft, becoming the team's first-ever draft pick, and appeared in 18 games across Seattle's inaugural season. The 24-year-old from Port Moody, BC, played five seasons at Ohio State University, serving as captain in her final year, and helped the Buckeyes win two NCAA National Championships (2022 and 2024) with 166 points in 170 games across her collegiate career. She is currently under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Internationally, she won a silver medal with Canada at the Under 18 World Championships in 2020 where she scored a goal and added three assists in five games.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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