Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Sign Forwards Mannon Mcmahon and Gabby Rosenthal

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced that forwards Mannon McMahon and Gabby Rosenthal have been re-signed to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. McMahon has been signed for two years through the 2027-28 season and Rosenthal for one year through 2026-27. The signings were completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

From Maple Grove, Minnesota, 24-year-old McMahon was acquired by the Goldeneyes in the largest six-player trade in PWHL history in January 2026. She finished off the 2025-26 season with four points in 17 games for Vancouver, including three goals across a four-game span in March.

Selected by the Ottawa Charge in the 2024 PWHL Draft, McMahon scored four goals and four assists in her rookie season, with her first career playoff point being the only goal in a 1-0 semifinal win over Montréal. She never missed a game in her five-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and captained the team her final year.

Following her rookie season with the New York Sirens, Rosenthal was selected by Vancouver in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft. She scored the second Goldeneyes goal in Vancouver's historic home opener and led all Vancouver centres in faceoff win percentage during the regular season at 52.7%.

Prior to the PWHL, the 26-year-old from Blaine, Minnesota spent five seasons with Ohio State University, winning an NCAA National Championship in 2022. She served as an alternate captain in her final two seasons and ranked high nationally for faceoff wins. She was a five-time Ohio State University Scholar Athlete and four-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete.

The Goldeneyes now have 13 players under contract for the upcoming season with McMahon and Rosenthal joining forwards Abby Boreen, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Anna Segedi and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell and Sophie Jaques, and goaltenders Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck was held on Wednesday where the Goldeneyes made five picks in the six-round process, selecting defender Caroline Harvey first overall. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period begins Friday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guidehere.







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