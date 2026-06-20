Ottawa Charge Re-Sign Pair of Brookes, Hobson and McQuigge

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced that defender Brooke Hobson has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season, and forward Brooke McQuigge will return for the upcoming 2026-27 season on a one-year deal. Both signings were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Hobson, whose speed and grit characterize her game, was an offseason signing for Ottawa a year ago after two seasons in New York with the Sirens. The 27-year-old from Prince Albert, SK, scored a goal and totaled four points in 23 regular-season games before adding one goal in eight playoff games. Her regular-season goal came in Ottawa's biggest comeback win against the Sceptres in Toronto on Dec. 23, an unassisted third-period effort to erase a 3-0 deficit. Her playoff goal was scored in the semifinal series-winning Game 4, tying the contest in the third period. Hobson has 13 points (3G, 10A) in 76 career games across three PWHL seasons.

McQuigge was acquired in a six-player trade with Vancouver in January and recorded one assist in 17 regular-season games with the Charge. The 26-year-old from Bowmanville, ON, won the Walter Cup as a rookie in 2024-25 after being selected by the Minnesota Frost in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft out of Clarkson University. She tallied 15 points (8G, 7A) in 29 games last season and had one assist through 13 games this season with the Goldeneyes. In just two seasons in the PWHL, McQuigge has played in 16 playoff games, with her two postseason goals and one assist tallied for the Frost.

The Charge now have 12 players under contract for the upcoming season with McQuigge joining fellow forwards Rebecca Leslie, Gabbie Hughes, Kateřina Mrázová and Michela Cava, and Hobson joining fellow defenders Ronja Savolainen, Jocelyne Larocque,

Kathryn Reilly and Emma Greco, plus goaltenders Gwyneth Philips and Kendra Woodland.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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