Seattle Torrent and Ottawa Chrge Complete Trade

Published on June 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent and Ottawa Charge have completed a trade, with Seattle acquiring the rights to forward Neena Brick, who was selected by the Charge in the fifth-round (59th overall) in the 2026 PWHL Draft, in exchange for forward Jenna Buglioni.

"Jenna has been an important member of our team from our inception, and we're thankful for her contributions to establishing our roots in year one. We wish her the best in Ottawa," said Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "Neena had a strong collegiate career and established herself at the professional level in the SDHL last year. We look forward to welcoming her in Seattle."

Brick spent the 2025-26 season with MoDo Hockey of the SDHL where she finished third in team scoring with 19 points, including 11 goals in 35 games. Before turning pro overseas, the 22-year-old from Regina, SK, played four NCAA seasons at Colgate University, amassing 104 points (43G, 61A) in 150 career collegiate games. On the Torrent, she reunites with former Raiders teammates Hannah Murphy (2021-25), Danielle Serdachny (2021-24), and second-round pick Sydney Morrow (2023-24).

Buglioni was originally selected in the first round, eighth overall by the Torrent in the 2025 PWHL Draft, becoming the team's first-ever draft pick, and appeared in 18 games across Seattle's inaugural season.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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