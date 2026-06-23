Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Lily Delianedis and Lyndie Lobdell

Published on June 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that forward Lily Delianedis and defender Lyndie Lobdell have each been re-signed to one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements for the 2026-27 season. The signings were completed during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

Delianedis appeared in 24 games during Seattle's inaugural season, recording two assists while establishing herself as a reliable depth forward in the Torrent lineup. The 24-year-old from Edina, MN, was selected by Seattle in the third round, 24th overall, in the 2025 PWHL Draft and made her professional debut on Dec. 17, 2025. Prior to joining the Torrent, Delianedis completed a standout four-year career at Cornell University, where she totaled 110 points (53G, 57A) in 126 games. Her collegiate accolades included ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, selection to the ECAC All-Rookie Team, Second Team All-Ivy recognition in 2024, and Academic All-Ivy honors in 2025.

Lobdell skated in 25 games for Seattle, contributing four assists from the blue line in her rookie campaign. The 23-year-old from Aurora, IL, was selected by the Torrent in the fifth round, 40th overall, in the 2025 PWHL Draft and made her debut in the team's historic home opener on Nov. 28, 2025. Before turning pro, Lobdell completed a decorated five-year career at Penn State University, where she became the program's all-time leading scorer among defenders with 84 points (20G, 64A) in a record 168 career games. Serving as an alternate captain for her final season, she recorded 21 points (4G, 17A) in 38 games and led the Nittany Lions with a plus-36 rating and 46 blocked shots.

With the signings, the Torrent now have 15 players under contract for the upcoming season counting Delianedis and fellow forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Lexie Adzija, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Gabrielle David, Theresa Schafzahl and Emma Nuutinen, Lobdell and fellow defenders Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected six players in the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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