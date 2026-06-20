Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Gabrielle David to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that forward Gabrielle David has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

David was acquired by the Torrent on March 22, 2026, after completing her Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) season, recording two points (1G, 1A) in nine games for Seattle. The 26-year-old from Drummondville, QC, led SDE HF in scoring and tied for second in the SDHL with 42 points (19G, 23A) in 35 regular-season games, then added nine points (6G, 3A) in eight playoff appearances. David joined the Torrent with previous PWHL experience, including 26 games in two seasons with the Montréal Victoire. A ninth-round pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft, David scored two goals and four assists in 23 games, then spent 2024-25 primarily as a reserve and appeared in three games. During her NCAA career, she tallied 149 points (58G, 91A) in 135 games with Clarkson University.

With the re-signing, the Torrent now have 12 players under contract for the upcoming season counting forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Lexie Adzija, Theresa Schafzahl and David, defenders Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected six players in the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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