Ottawa Charge Sign Forward Dara Greig to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Dara Greig has been signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. Her addition comes as part of the PWHL's Open Signing Period which commenced on Friday afternoon.

Greig joins the Charge from the Montréal Victoire where she contributed a career-high five points (3G, 2A) in 29 regular-season games and one assist in nine postseason contests in the team's first Walter Cup title run. In 58 games across two seasons with Montréal, the 25-year-old has registered eight points (3G, 5A). Prior to the PWHL, the Camden, NJ, native played collegiately for five years, including two at the University of Wisconsin where she won a National Championship in 2021, followed by three seasons at Colgate University.

Sister of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, Dara was originally acquired by Montréal with the 23rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft.

The Charge now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season with Greig joining fellow forwards Rebecca Leslie, Gabbie Hughes, Kateřina Mrázová, Michela Cava, Brooke McQuigge and Jenna Buglioni, with defenders Ronja Savolainen, Jocelyne Larocque, Brooke Hobson, Kathryn Reilly and Emma Greco, plus goaltenders Gwyneth Philips and Kendra Woodland.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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