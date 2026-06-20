New York Sirens Return Veterans Bernard, DeGeorge, Křížová

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the re-signing of three veteran players to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements, including defender Lauren Bernard on a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season, and forwards Clair DeGeorge and Denisa Křížová to one-year terms. The signings were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process, which provided existing teams with an exclusive window to re-sign players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Křížová joined New York at the trade deadline in March after helping the Minnesota Frost capture back-to-back Walter Cup titles in the league's first two seasons. The Czech forward has appeared in 84 career regular-season games, recording 22 points (9G, 13A), including two points (1G, 1A) in seven games with the Sirens. Internationally, the 31-year-old product of Northeastern University recently represented Czechia at her second Olympic Winter Games and has competed in nine IIHF Women's World Championships, winning bronze medals in 2022 and 2023.

DeGeorge began last season as a member of the Toronto Sceptres and joined the Sirens midway through the campaign to finish with two assists in nine games. The 27-year-old from Anchorage, AK, has appeared in 75 career regular-season games, producing five assists and exhibiting consistent two-way play in her stints with Montréal (2024-25) and Minnesota (2024) where she won a Walter Cup in the inaugural season. DeGeorge was a standout at Bemidji State University and completed her collegiate career with a National Championship at Ohio State University in 2022.

Bernard completed her first full season with the Sirens, contributing two assists in 30 games on the blue line. A fourth-round pick by Toronto in the 2024 PWHL Draft, the 24-year-old from Madison, OH, signed with New York midway through her rookie season and has appeared in 53 career games with five assists. Before turning pro, Bernard played two collegiate seasons at Clarkson University then three at Ohio State, totaling 79 points in 174 games. She won two National Championships with the Buckeyes alongside DeGeorge in 2022 and another in 2024.

The Sirens now have 16 players under contract for the upcoming season with DeGeorge and Křížová joining fellow forwards Anna Bargman, Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Elle Hartje, Kristýna Kaltounková and Paetyn Levis, while Bernard joins fellow defenders Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, Dayle Ross, Nicole Vallario and captain Micah Zandee-Hart, plus goaltenders Kaley Doyle and Callie Shanahan.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where New York selected four forwards and two defenders throughout the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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