Fleet Re-Sign Defender Rylind MacKinnon

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Rylind MacKinnon has been re-signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2026-27 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

MacKinnon completed her first season with the Fleet earning one assist in 28 regular-season games and three playoff appearances, adding grit and physicality to the team's blue line. The 26-year-old from Cranbrook, BC, played for the Toronto Sceptres during the 2024-25 season appearing in 22 games, recording two assists and suiting up for one playoff contest. Collegiately, MacKinnon played five U SPORTS seasons with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds between 2018-24 and served as captain for three years. She helped UBC win three straight Canada West conference championships and ended her collegiate career with the most points scored by a defender in program history with 81.

The Fleet currently have 13 other players signed for the upcoming season including forwards Loren Gabel, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani along with goaltender Amanda Thiele, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn, and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season.







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