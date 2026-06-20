Fleet Sign Defender Amanda Boulier and Forward Taylor House

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that 2026 Walter Cup Champion defender Amanda Boulier has been signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season, and forward Taylor House has been signed to a one-year agreement to join the team for the 2026-27 season. The signings were made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 campaign.

Boulier finished her 2025-26 championship season with the Victoire by earning three assists in 30 regular-season games and competing in all nine playoff matchups. The Watertown, CT native began her PWHL career with Ottawa upon selection in the 13th round (77th overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft and played 17 games with the Charge before a trade to Montréal. While defending the blue line, the St. Lawrence University graduate has earned two goals and 16 assists across 78 career regular-season games.

House completed her second season with the Ottawa Charge in 2025-26, her first on the full-time roster. After scoring one goal and one assist in 15 games in 2024-25, the 27-year-old from Joliet, IL, played in 29 regular-season games and all eight playoff games and earned her only point in a 3-1 win over the Fleet in Game 2 of the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs. Known for her physical play, the 5'10" winger delivered 30 hits in 29 games while having one of her best games of the season playing at home in Rosemont, IL, in front of family and friends during a PWHL Takeover Tour overtime win against the Minnesota Frost. The Quinnipiac University graduate had 14 hits in the 2026 postseason.

Boulier and House both return to Beantown after competing as members of the PHF's Boston Pride, with Boulier lacing up in 2021-22 when she won an Isobel Cup, and House during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Fleet roster is now up to 16 players signed for the upcoming season with Boulier and House joining forwards Loren Gabel, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani along with defender Rylind MacKinnon and goaltender Amanda Thiele, plus PWHL Defender of the Year Megan Keller, Rookie of the Year Haley Winn, and Goaltender of the Year and MVP Aerin Frankel.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.