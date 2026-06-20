Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Sam Cogan, Élizabeth Giguère, Peyton Anderson, and Brooke Becker

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced that forward Sam Cogan has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season, and forwards Élizabeth Giguère, Peyton Anderson and defender Brooke Becker have each been signed to one-year deals through the 2026-27 season. The signings were initiated as part of Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Cogan finished her 2025-26 campaign with the first postseason goal and assist of her career after making six regular-season appearances for the Frost. She joined Minnesota as a reserve on Mar. 26 after competing overseas with SDE HF in Sweden where she amassed 39 points in 33 regular-season games. The 28-year-old from Ottawa, ON, began her PWHL career with Toronto, where she spent parts of two seasons, scoring two goals across 23 games during the PWHL's inaugural season. The University of Wisconsin graduate won a National Championship with the Badgers in 2019 alongside Frost defender Natalie Buchbinder.

Giguère spent the 2025-26 season with the Frost where she started the season on the team's Reserve Player list, then produced one assist in 13 regular-season games following her activation on Feb. 27. She was a member of the New York Sirens for two seasons prior to Minnesota and saw action in 53 games and tallied eight points (5G, 3A). The Québec City native finished her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth following four years at Clarkson University where she won a National Championship in 2018 and was named the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient in 2020.

Anderson finished her rookie campaign for the Frost with two points (1G, 1A) across 28 appearances. The Arvada, CO native became the first undrafted player to sign with the Frost last season after receiving a training camp invite in the fall. The 25-year-old notched her first career goal on Mar. 13 when she helped lead the Frost to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent. Collegiately, she spent five seasons as a member of the Northeastern Huskies.

Becker made 27 appearances in the purple and white for her first campaign, tallying one assist at the conclusion of the season. The 24-year-old from Orchard Park, NY was selected 46th overall by the Frost in the 2025 PWHL Draft following five NCAA seasons at Providence College. She will be reunited with her close friend Lara Beecher of Buffalo, NY, who was selected by the Frost in this year's draft as the 69th pick.

The Frost now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season with Cogan, Giguère, Anderson and Becker joining forwards Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Claire Butorac, Dominique Petrie, and Klára Hymlárová, defenders Lee Stecklein, Sidney Morin and Natalie Buchbinder, and goaltender Maddie Rooney.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck took place on Wednesday where the team selected six players in the six-round process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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