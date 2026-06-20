Victoire Re-Sign Forwards Jade Downie-Landry And Alexandra Labelle

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that forwards Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle have respectively re-signed two and one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements to stay in their home province. The contracts were initiated during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provided existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Downie-Landry, signed through the 2027-28 campaign, scored two goals in 23 games during her first season with Montréal in 2025-26, after two years with the New York Sirens. The 30-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC also played three playoff games that led to Montréal's first Walter Cup championship. In 77 career PWHL games, the former McGill University Martlet has scored 14 goals and added seven assists, while posting a 51% success rate in the faceoff circle.

Labelle recorded four assists in 28 games with the Victoire in 2025-26, while also winning 55.2% of her faceoffs. In 71 career PWHL games, the former Université de Montréal Carabin scored two goals and registered nine assists. The 30-year-old Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, QC native also played in all nine of the Victoire's playoff games this past spring, posting a 58.5% success rate in the faceoff circle.

The Victoire currently have 13 players under contract for the upcoming season including Downie-Landry and Labelle with fellow forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Abby Roque, Catherine Dubois and Kaitlin Willoughby, defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, Nadia Mattivi and Jessica DiGirolamo, as well as goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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