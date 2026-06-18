Minnesota Frost 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Minnesota Frost selected six in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining six players already under contract.

"This year's draft had an incredible pool of players, and we are excited about our picks and what they will bring to our team," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Every selection was made intentionally with this consideration of not only this upcoming season but as we look to build for the future of the organization. We believe all our picks will fill a vital role in the team we are continuing to build upon throughout this offseason."

Minnesota 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 9th Pick Overall, Sara Swiderski, Defender, Ohio State University, Langley, BC

Round 2 - 21st Pick Overall - Viivi Vainikka, Forward, Brynas, Espoo, FIN

Round 3 - 33rd Pick Overall - Maddy Christian, Forward, Penn State, Elk River, MN

Round 4 - 45th Pick Overall - Tova Henderson, Defender, University Of Minnesota-Duluth, Richmond, BC

Round 5 - 57th Pick Overall - Daria Gredzen, Goalie, Birusa Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, RUS

Round 6 - 69th Pick Overall - Lara Beecher, Forward, Clarkson University, Buffalo, NY

A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.