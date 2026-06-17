Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes and PWHL Las Vegas have completed a trade, with Vancouver re-acquiring forward Abby Boreen along with Las Vegas' second-round pick (17th overall) in the 2026 PWHL Draft in exchange for Vancouver's second-round pick (13th overall) and fifth-round pick (49th overall) in 2026.

Boreen, who spent the 2025-26 season with Vancouver, was selected by Las Vegas in the Expansion Roster Completion process to conclude Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process on Monday. The 26-year-old from Somerset, WI, returns to the Goldeneyes after recording nine points (4G, 5A) in 30 games and is signed through the 2026-27 campaign.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck begins at 5 p.m. ET at the Fox Theatre in Detroit where the Goldeneyes will select first overall.

The first two rounds will be available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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