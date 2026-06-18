Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
DETROIT, MI - The Boston Fleet selected five players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding two forwards and three defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining seven players already under contract.
"All of the players we've drafted tonight have played on championship teams," Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer said. "We wanted players who are leaders. There are a lot of captains in this group and players who have played in really big moments in big games. They all add a skillset, an attribute or an identity that we need to round out our team after the first phases of expansion."
Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1 - 10th Pick Overall - Grace Dwyer, Defender, Cornell University, Wynnewood, PA
Round 3 - 27th Pick Overall - Leah Stecker, Defender, Penn State University, Randolph, NJ
Round 4 - 46th Pick Overall - Jaden Bogden, Forward, Northeastern University, Edmonton, AB
Round 5 - 58th Pick Overall - Jenna Goodwin, Forward, Frölunda HC, Sherwood Park, AB
Round 6 - 70th Pick Overall - Maeve Kelly, Defender, Boston University, Victoria, MN
A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Minnesota Frost 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Toronto Sceptres
- Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Boston Fleet
- Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Ottawa Charge
- Seattle Torrent PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Montreal Victoire
- New York Sirens 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - New York Sirens
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- Victoire Select Petra Nieminen - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts - Seattle Torrent
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- Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
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- Boston Fleet Take Home Five Honors at 2026 PWHL Awards
- Boston Fleet and PWHL Detroit Complete Trade
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