Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Boston Fleet selected five players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding two forwards and three defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining seven players already under contract.

"All of the players we've drafted tonight have played on championship teams," Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer said. "We wanted players who are leaders. There are a lot of captains in this group and players who have played in really big moments in big games. They all add a skillset, an attribute or an identity that we need to round out our team after the first phases of expansion."

Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 10th Pick Overall - Grace Dwyer, Defender, Cornell University, Wynnewood, PA

Round 3 - 27th Pick Overall - Leah Stecker, Defender, Penn State University, Randolph, NJ

Round 4 - 46th Pick Overall - Jaden Bogden, Forward, Northeastern University, Edmonton, AB

Round 5 - 58th Pick Overall - Jenna Goodwin, Forward, Frölunda HC, Sherwood Park, AB

Round 6 - 70th Pick Overall - Maeve Kelly, Defender, Boston University, Victoria, MN

A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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