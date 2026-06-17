Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Wednesday that forward Abby Roque has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. This signing was made during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provides existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Roque helped lead the Montréal Victoire to its first Walter Cup title, registering a playoff-high-tying four goals and eight points in nine postseason games. The 28-year-old put together a productive regular season, finishing tied for 10th in the league in assists (14) and points (22), which marked the third time in as many PWHL seasons that she increased her assists and points totals. A durable forward, the University of Wisconsin product has missed just one game in her PWHL career and has accrued 52 points (20G, 32A) in 83 games with Montréal (2025-26) and New York (2024, 2024-25). Roque, a Sault Ste. Marie, MI, native has represented the United States on the international stage, earning a silver medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and three additional medals (one gold, two silver) at the IIHF Women's World Championship.

The team currently has nine players under contract for the upcoming season including Roque and fellow forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, and Catherine Dubois, defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, Jessica DiGirolamo, and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck takes place tonight where the team is scheduled to make six picks throughout the six-round process including the 12th overall selection in the first round.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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