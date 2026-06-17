Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that defenders Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown and forward Theresa Schafzahl have been re-signed to two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements through the 2027-28 season. The signings were made during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provides existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Tejralová was Seattle's first selection, second overall, in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft following two years in Ottawa, where she was selected 41st overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft. The 30-year-old from Prague, Czechia, appeared in 23 games for the Torrent, contributing eight points (2G, 6A). She has been a mainstay on the Czech National Team since debuting in 2012 at age 15 and has competed in nine top division IIHF Women's World Championships (two bronze medals) and most recently served as team captain in her second Olympic appearance in Milan.

Brown appeared in all 30 games with the Torrent after being selected 14th overall in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, recording four points (4A) as one of the first alternate captains in team history. From Blaine, MN, the 27-year-old spent her first two seasons with the Boston Fleet following her selection at 46th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft. She played five seasons at the University of Minnesota, including three with a letter on her jersey, and ended her 167-game collegiate tenure second in career games for the Gophers.

Schafzahl joined the Torrent in a trade with Boston on Mar. 16 and appeared in 11 games for Seattle and earned 10 points (2G, 7A). The 26-year-old from Weiz, Austria, had been with Boston since her 39th overall selection in the inaugural PWHL Draft, scoring the Fleet's first-ever goal on Jan. 3, 2024. Schafzahl has represented her country seven times at the IIHF Division IA Women's World Championship, and her six points in the 2025 tournament helped Austria earn promotion into the top division for 2026. Prior to the PWHL, she played four seasons at the University of Vermont, finishing as the program's all-time leader with 71 goals, 74 assists, and 145 points.

With the three re-signings, the Torrent now have 11 players under contract for the upcoming season counting forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Lexie Adzija, and Jenna Buglioni, defender Anna Wilgren, and goaltender Hannah Murphy.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck takes place tonight in Detroit where the Torrent are scheduled to make six picks throughout the six-round process including the second overall selection. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period begins on Friday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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