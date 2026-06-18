Vancouver Goldeneyes 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release
DETROIT, MI - The Vancouver Goldeneyes selected five players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding one forward, three defenders and one goalie to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining 11 players already under contract.
"She's actually just at the start of her career, which is crazy as she's coming in with all these accolades," Vancouver Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey said of first overall pick Caroline Harvey. "She's a two-way defender. She can do everything from the back. She's a very special talent and I think you can see by what happened in the first round of the Draft, that defence was a really important piece of every roster. To have one of the best defenders in the country, in North America, probably in the world right now, is pretty special."
Vancouver Goldeneyes 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1, 1st Pick Overall - Caroline Harvey, University of Wisconsin, Salem, NH
Round 2, 17th Pick Overall - Thea Johansson, University of Minnesota Duluth, Ljungby, SWE
Round 3, 25th Pick Overall - Jules Constantinople, Northeastern University, East Haven, CT
Round 4, 37th Pick Overall - Katie DeSa, Penn State University, Pawcatuck, CT
Round 6, 61st Pick Overall - Ashley Messier, University of Minnesota Duluth, Wilcox, SK
A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
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- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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