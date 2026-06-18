Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Ottawa Charge selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards and two defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining six players already under contract.

"After three years of playing in this league, we know the style of hockey that the Ottawa Charge like to play. We've been to the finals twice. We've identified the types of players that we like. They are fast, physical and relentless. The six players we selected tonight play Ottawa Charge hockey and that is exciting for us," said Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 11th Pick Overall - Vivian Jungels, University of Wisconsin (NCAA), Edina, MN

Round 2 - 23th Pick Overall - Jorden Ray, Yale University (NCAA), Viera, FL

Round 3 - 35th Pick Overall - Tereza Pištìková, SDE HF (SDHL), Tabor, CZ

Round 4 - 47th Pick Overall - Tory Mariano, Northeastern University (NCAA), Buffalo, NY

Round 5 - 59th Pick Overall - Neena Brick, MoDo Hockey (SDHL), Regina, SK

Round 6 - 71th Pick Overall - Taylor Ostremba, Minnesota State University (NCAA), Lakeville, MN

A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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