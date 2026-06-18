Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
DETROIT, MI - The Ottawa Charge selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards and two defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining six players already under contract.
"After three years of playing in this league, we know the style of hockey that the Ottawa Charge like to play. We've been to the finals twice. We've identified the types of players that we like. They are fast, physical and relentless. The six players we selected tonight play Ottawa Charge hockey and that is exciting for us," said Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.
Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1 - 11th Pick Overall - Vivian Jungels, University of Wisconsin (NCAA), Edina, MN
Round 2 - 23th Pick Overall - Jorden Ray, Yale University (NCAA), Viera, FL
Round 3 - 35th Pick Overall - Tereza Pištìková, SDE HF (SDHL), Tabor, CZ
Round 4 - 47th Pick Overall - Tory Mariano, Northeastern University (NCAA), Buffalo, NY
Round 5 - 59th Pick Overall - Neena Brick, MoDo Hockey (SDHL), Regina, SK
Round 6 - 71th Pick Overall - Taylor Ostremba, Minnesota State University (NCAA), Lakeville, MN
A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Minnesota Frost 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Toronto Sceptres
- Boston Fleet 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Boston Fleet
- Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Ottawa Charge
- Seattle Torrent PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - Montreal Victoire
- New York Sirens 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap - New York Sirens
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- Victoire Select Petra Nieminen - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts - Seattle Torrent
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Charge Stories
- Ottawa Charge 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
- Charge Rebecca Leslie Wins PWHL Community Award and Second Team All-Star Nomination
- Charge Protect Hughes, Kadirova, Wozniewicz in Phase 3 of PWHL Expansion Process
- Charge Savolainen, Philips, Leslie Protected as Part of PWHL Expansion Distribution Process