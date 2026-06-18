Montréal Victoire 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Montréal Victoire selected [NUMBER OF PLAYERS] in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining nine players already under contract.

"We have just been through quite the draft night. Everything was impeccable and in those conditions, we added so many talented players to our roster. Each of them fits perfectly with the identity and style of play we want to establish in Montréal. I also want to highlight the outstanding work of our entire hockey operations department, led by Mikaël Nahabedian-their thorough preparation and the many hours they put in leading up to the draft were essential to this outcome. We're now very excited to bring this group together and reconnect with the energy of our fans," said Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 12th Pick Overall - PETRA NIEMINEN, Tampere, Finland

Round 2 - 24th Pick Overall - AVI ADAM, Wolfville, NS

Round 3 - 36th Pick Overall - ZOE UENS, Belleville, ON

Round 4 - 48th Pick Overall - HAILEY MACLEOD, Abbotsford, BC

Round 5 - 60th Pick Overall - ERICA RIEDER, Regina, SK

Round 6 - 72nd Pick Overall - ÉMILIE LAVOIE, BelÃ "il, QC







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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