Seattle Torrent PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Seattle Torrent selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining 11 players already under contract.

"She's a fantastic individual, and we always look at the person first. It's nonnegotiable for us," Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner said of second overall pick Abbey Murphy. "She's a humble, hardworking person, she's spoken so highly of by anyone who has ever known her, which is really cool, not everyone has that. So first of all, her character is great, and I'm really excited for the people in Seattle and the city to get to know her and give her a shot and see that she's really great too and see what we saw in her. She is also a generational hockey player. She's going to change the way this league operates. Teams are going to have to game plan around her, and that's a really special thing, there's not many players like that. We knew how well she would work with Alex Carpenter up front, and Julia Gosling and some of the other forwards that we have there, and it felt like she was the winger that we needed and the piece that we needed to fit. We're really, really excited about her play and her fitting into our group.

Seattle Torrent 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 2nd Pick Overall - Abbey Murphy, University of Minnesota, Evergreen Park, IL

Round 2 - 14th Pick Overall - Sydney Morrow, University of Minnesota, Darien, CT

Round 3 - 26th Pick Overall - Emerson Jarvis, Quinnipiac University, Edmonton, AB

Round 4 - 38th Pick Overall - Grace Elliott, University of British Columbia, White Rock, B.C.

Round 5 - 50th Pick Overall - Gracie Gilkyson, Yale University, Calgary, AB

Round 6 - 62nd Pick Overall - Gabriella Durante, Real Torino, Calgary, AB

A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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