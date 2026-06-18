Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Seattle Torrent has selected forward Abbey Murphy from the University of Minnesota in the first round (second overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Murphy completed a five-year collegiate career as one of the most accomplished players in University of Minnesota program history. She amassed 261 points (143G, 118A), finishing as Minnesota's all-time leader in goals scored and ranking second all-time in points. A two-time captain, the 24-year-old native of Evergreen Park, IL, put together her finest season as a graduate student in 2025-26, finishing the campaign with career highs in goals (40) and points (66) while leading the nation in points per game (2.13) and goals per game (1.29). She was named a top three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award and garnered All-WCHA First Team and WCHA Forward of the Year honors. Prior to her graduate student season, Murphy was a three-time All-WCHA selection, earning second team honors twice and third team honors once. On the international stage, Murphy has represented the United States at each of the last two Olympic Winter Games, earning a gold medal in 2026 at Milan Cortina and a silver medal in 2022 in Beijing. She has also taken home four medals (two gold, two silver) in IIHF Women's World Championship competition.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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