Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Ottawa Charge has selected defender Vivian Jungels from the University of Wisconsin Badgers in the first round (11th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Jungels completed a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin, appearing in 162 games and recording 76 points (19G, 57A) from the blue line while helping the Badgers capture multiple NCAA national championships. In 2025-26, she registered 21 points (4G, 17A) in 39 games and finished with a +58 rating, following a junior season in which her +67 plus-minus ranked second nationally. As a freshman, Jungels ranked second among NCAA rookie defenders in scoring with 21 points (6G, 15A) and led the nation with a +46 rating. The Edina, Minnesota, native earned WCHA Defender of the Week honors twice during her senior season. Off the ice, Jungels was recognized as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, WCHA All-Academic Team member and Academic All-Big Ten selection multiple times throughout her collegiate career.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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