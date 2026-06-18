Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Minnesota Frost has selected defender Sara Swiderski from The Ohio State University in the first round (9th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Swiderski played four collegiate seasons split between Clarkson University (2022-24) and Ohio State (2024-26), Her breakout season came in 2025-26, when she tallied career bests in goals (eight), assists (19) and points (27) in 33 games after notching a total of five goals, 26 assists and 31 points in 115 games in her first three seasons combined. Swiderski advanced to the Frozen Four in both of her seasons at Ohio State and once at Clarkson. A 22-year-old native of Langley, BC, Swiderski has competed on the international stage and was a member of Canada's 2022 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship team.

Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences recordings here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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