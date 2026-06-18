Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
DETROIT, MI - The Boston Fleet has selected defender Grace Dwyer from Cornell University in the first round (10th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.
Dwyer completed a standout four-year career at Cornell University, appearing in 134 games and producing 76 points (18 goals, 58 assists) from the blue line. A team captain as a senior in 2025-26, the Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, native recorded 20 points in 33 games and earned First Team All-Ivy honors for the second time in her collegiate career. Dwyer was a consistent two-way presence throughout her time with the Big Red, helping lead one of the nation's top defensive programs while contributing offensively in every season. Internationally, she attended Team USA evaluation and collegiate camps and represented the United States in the Collegiate Series. Her collegiate résumé also includes multiple Ivy League championships and ECAC Hockey postseason success.
Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.
The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- Victoire Select Petra Nieminen - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts - Seattle Torrent
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Fleet Stories
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
- Boston Fleet Take Home Five Honors at 2026 PWHL Awards
- Boston Fleet and PWHL Detroit Complete Trade
- Fleet Re-Sign and Protect Susanna Tapani Ahead of 2026-27 Season
- Boston Fleet Name François Méthot as Head Coach