Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Boston Fleet has selected defender Grace Dwyer from Cornell University in the first round (10th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Dwyer completed a standout four-year career at Cornell University, appearing in 134 games and producing 76 points (18 goals, 58 assists) from the blue line. A team captain as a senior in 2025-26, the Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, native recorded 20 points in 33 games and earned First Team All-Ivy honors for the second time in her collegiate career. Dwyer was a consistent two-way presence throughout her time with the Big Red, helping lead one of the nation's top defensive programs while contributing offensively in every season. Internationally, she attended Team USA evaluation and collegiate camps and represented the United States in the Collegiate Series. Her collegiate résumé also includes multiple Ivy League championships and ECAC Hockey postseason success.

Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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