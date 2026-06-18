New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







DETROIT, MI - The New York Sirens has selected defender Emma Peschel from The Ohio State University in the first-round 7th overall of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Peschel completed her four-year collegiate career at Ohio State in 2025-26, recording career highs in goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) en route to All-WCHA First Team honors. As a junior, Peschel registered 34 points (8G, 26A) and earned the first All-WCHA First Team recognition of her career. In her sophomore campaign, the 22-year-old native of Edina, MN, contributed 23 points (7G, 16A) while helping to lead the Buckeyes to their second-ever NCAA National Championship. Across 151 career games, Peschel posted 108 points (31G, 77A) at Ohio State. On the international stage, Peschel won a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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