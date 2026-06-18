New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
DETROIT, MI - The New York Sirens has selected defender Emma Peschel from The Ohio State University in the first-round 7th overall of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.
Peschel completed her four-year collegiate career at Ohio State in 2025-26, recording career highs in goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) en route to All-WCHA First Team honors. As a junior, Peschel registered 34 points (8G, 26A) and earned the first All-WCHA First Team recognition of her career. In her sophomore campaign, the 22-year-old native of Edina, MN, contributed 23 points (7G, 16A) while helping to lead the Buckeyes to their second-ever NCAA National Championship. Across 151 career games, Peschel posted 108 points (31G, 77A) at Ohio State. On the international stage, Peschel won a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.
Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.
The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- Victoire Select Petra Nieminen - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts - Seattle Torrent
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Sirens Stories
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
- New York Gets Shut out by Boston 4-0 in Season Finale
- New York Eliminated from Playoff Contention Despite Overtime Win in Toronto
- New York Completes Comeback to Beat Toronto 3-2 as Playoff Push Continues
- Sirens Place Savannah Norcross on LTIR, Sign Kira Juodikis