Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Vancouver Goldeneyes has selected defender Caroline Harvey from the University of Wisconsin in the first round, first overall, of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

Hailing from Salem, New Hampshire, 23-year-old Harvey is a two-time Olympic medallist with Team USA, winning gold in 2026 and silver in 2022. This past February in Milano Cortina, she was named the Olympic tournament's Best Defender, MVP, and to the All-Star Team, leading the tournament in assists (7) and points (9, tied with Megan Keller). Included in her many accolades on the international stage are five World Championship medals (2 gold, 3 silver) and two nods for Best Defender at the World Championships (2023, 2025). Earlier today, she was named the 2026 IIHF Female Player of the Year. The University of Wisconsin product is a three-time NCAA champion (2023, 2025, 2026) and the 2026 winner of the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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