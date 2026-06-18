New York Sirens 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







DETROIT, MI - The New York Sirens selected 5 players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, three forwards and two defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining 13 players already under contract.

"Every time we have the opportunity to draft players, there are always a lot of prospects we become excited about," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "As the draft approaches, you hope you'll be in a position to select some of those players, but sometimes the timing and circumstances don't work out the way you'd like. Today, we're really pleased because we came in with specific targets and clear needs, and by the end of the draft, we feel we've successfully addressed those needs and filled some important holes in our roster."

New York Sirens 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - 7th Pick Overall, Emma Peschel, Defender, The Ohio State University, Edina Minnesota

Round 2 - 19th Pick Overall - Elisa Holopoinen, Forward, Frölunda HC, Tuusniemi, FIN

Round 3 - 31st Pick Overall - Carina DiAntonio, Forward, Yale University, Mississauga, ON

Round 4 - 43rd Pick Overall - Katelyn Roberts, Forward, Penn State University, Chanhassen, MN

Round 5 - 55th Pick Overall - Grace Wolfe, Defender, St. Cloud State University, Owatonna, MN

Round 6 - 67th Overall - Naomi Boucher, Forward, Yale University, Rimouski, Que

A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.







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