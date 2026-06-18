Toronto Sceptres 2026 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
DETROIT, MI - The Toronto Sceptres selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding four forwards and two defenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season, joining seven players already under contract.
"I think we've brought a really exciting top forward in Kirsten Simms and the amount of offence she can bring. I think she's electric in how she plays and I think she'll be very entertaining to watch. Jamie Nelson will be a fan favourite from her personality and what she brings as a teammate, a great, great player. She brings consistency and will fill a lot of holes for us up front. We've got two great defenders coming into Toronto in Brooke Disher and Alyssa Regalado, so that's exciting. Then we got some secondary offence coming out of Princeton with Emerson O'Leary and Jane Kuehl," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "I think from a fan base perspective, you get to embrace six new athletes that are going to become professional athletes that are without a doubt going to embrace Toronto and want to represent Toronto. It's going to be an exciting season for us next year." Audio from Kingsbury's post-Draft scrum is available here. Information on a virtual availability will be shared soon.
Toronto Sceptres 2026 PWHL Draft Picks:
Round 1, 8th Pick Overall - Kirsten Simms, Forward, University of Wisconsin, Plymouth, MI - 31 GP: 26 G, 33 A, 59 PTS
Round 2, 20th Pick Overall - Jamie Nelson, Forward, University of Minnesota, Andover, MN - 39 GP: 11 G, 31 A, 42PTS
Round 3, 32nd Pick Overall - Brooke Disher, Defender, Ohio State University, Fort St. John, B.C. - 41 GP: 2 G, 13 A, 15 PTS
Round 4, 44th Pick Overall - Jane Kuehl, Forward, Princeton University, Edina, MN - 34 GP: 13 G, 14 A, 27 PTS
Round 5, 56th Pick Overall - Emerson O'Leary, Forward, Princeton University, Southborough, MA - 34 GP: G 2, 22 A, 24 PTS
Round 6, 68th Pick Overall - Alyssa Regalado, Defender, Cornell University, Mississauga, ON - 33 GP: G 6, 13 A, 19 PTS
A total of 72 players were selected by the league's 12 teams during the six-round process.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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