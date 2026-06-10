Pascal Rhéaume Named Head Coach of Toronto Sceptres

Published on June 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have named Pascal Rhéaume as the team's Head Coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Rhéaume was most recently an assistant coach with the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders, for two seasons before the team's relocation to Hamilton.

"We are excited to welcome Pascal Rhéaume to the Toronto Sceptres as our new Head Coach. Pascal brings a fresh perspective, a new voice, and valuable professional experience to our organization. Throughout our search process, it was important for us to find a coach who could build meaningful relationships, while also creating an environment that challenges players to grow and perform at their highest level," said Gina Kingsbury, Sceptres General Manager. "Pascal is known for his commitment to hard work and fostering a close-knit locker room. We believe Pascal's leadership, experience, and approach to player development will have a tremendous impact on our group as we continue to build and strive towards new heights as a professional organization."

Rhéaume brings more than 14 years of coaching and player development experience to the Sceptres. Prior to joining the Islanders, he served as an assistant coach for two seasons with the Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL), two seasons as head coach with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, and was an assistant coach with the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix and Drummondville Voltigeurs, and the AHL's Iowa Wild.

"I am honoured to be joining the Toronto Sceptres and cannot thank Gina and the leadership group for their trust in what I can bring to the team," said Rhéaume. "I'm looking forward to getting started here, working with the players and staff, and meeting the incredible fans here in Toronto. Excited to get started!" During his playing career, the forward was a member of the Stanley Cup winning New Jersey Devils in 2003 and a Calder Cup champion with their AHL affiliate the Albany River Rats in 1995. Rhéaume spent nine seasons over the span of his playing days within the Devils organization and also played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and one game with the Phoenix Coyotes, in addition to time with other organizations in the AHL, UHL, and EBEL.

Rhéaume succeeds Troy Ryan, who served as Head Coach of the Sceptres since the inaugural season, and was recently appointed the General Manager and Head Coach of PWHL San Jose. Kingsbury's statement on his departure can be found here.

The Toronto Sceptres are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place a deposit visit the team's website.







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Pascal Rhéaume Named Head Coach of Toronto Sceptres - Toronto Sceptres

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