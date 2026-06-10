Seattle Torrent Re-Sign and Protect Julia Gosling Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent today announced that forward Julia Gosling has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. With the signing, Gosling becomes the first of the Torrent's three protected players as part of Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Gosling set the tone for her breakthrough 2025-26 season by scoring the first-ever goal in Torrent and expansion team history on Nov. 21, 2025. The 25-year-old from London, Ontario went on to tally 20 points on the campaign, tying for the team lead in scoring and sole lead in assists (14), while doubling her rookie season point production. Gosling's strong season extended internationally, contributing to Team Canada's 2026 silver medal at her first Olympic Winter Games with five points (3G, 2A) in the tournament, third most on the team and 16th overall. Before being selected seventh overall by Seattle in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, Gosling was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Sceptres in the 2024 PWHL Draft out of St. Lawrence University.

In Phase 1 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, the Torrent re-signed forward and co-scoring leader Alex Carpenter (through 2028-29) and also protected defender Anna Wilgren and goaltender Hannah Murphy, whose current contracts extend through 2026-27.

During Phase 3, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season, and/or players on expiring contracts signed during this phase. At the end of this phase, each existing team's total protected list will consist of six players, and expansion teams will have up to eight total players, each signing a maximum of three players on expiring contracts during this phase. The Phase 3 signing period continues until Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by a 5 p.m. ET deadline for existing teams to submit their protection lists.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guidehere.







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