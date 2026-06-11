Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Kali Flanagan Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres today announced that defender Kali Flanagan has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Flanagan is one of the team's three protected players as part of Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Flanagan, 30-years-old from Burlington, MA, has recorded seven points in consecutive seasons with two goals and five assists in 2025-26, and three goals and four assists in 2024-25. A member of Toronto since her sixth-round selection in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Flanagan is one of five players from the 2025-26 roster who has played in every game over three seasons, totalling 20 points (8G, 12A) in 84 career regular-season appearances. A member of the gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship, she also played in the PHF, winning the Isobel Cup in 2021-22 and was named Defender of the Year in 2022-23, as well as spending a season in the PWHPA. At Boston College, Flanagan won Beanpot and Hockey East championships in back-to-back seasons.

In Phase 1 of the expansion process, the Sceptres used their three protections to re-sign and secure defender Renata Fast and goaltender Raygan Kirk, both through the 2028-29 campaign, and defender Ella Shelton, who is under contract through 2026-27.

During Phase 3, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season, and/or players on expiring contracts signed during this phase. At the end of this phase, each existing team's total protected list will consist of six players, and expansion teams will have up to eight total players, each signing a maximum of three players on expiring contracts during this phase. The Phase 3 signing period continues until Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by a 5 p.m. ET deadline for existing teams to submit their protection lists.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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