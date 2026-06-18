Victoire Select Petra Nieminen

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







DETROIT, MI - The Montréal Victoire has selected forward Petra Nieminen from Luleå (SDHL) in the first round (12th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Nieminen has been one of the top performers in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL), competing for Luleå for the last eight seasons. Nieminen has registered 369 career points (191G, 178A) across 264 regular season contests and has earned a slew of accolades, including MVP (2019-20) and Playoffs MVP (2022-23). In the 2025-26 season, the 27-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, was named the league's Forward of the Year after recording 45 points (24G, 21A) in 27 games. Prior to her time in the SDHL, Nieminen skated in the Auroraliiga, the top women's hockey league in Finland, highlighted by securing Rookie of the Year honors (2015-16) and Forward of the Year honors (2017-18). On the international stage, Nieminen has appeared in three Winter Olympic Games representing Finland (2018, 2022, 2026), earning bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022. She has also secured five medals (four bronze, one silver) competing in the IIHF Women's World Championship.

Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access the Press Conferences HERE (Password: Ice is nice!). Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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