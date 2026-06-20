Montréal Victoire Sign Forward Jessie Eldridge to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday the acquisition of forward Jessie Eldridge, signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. Her addition comes as part of the PWHL's Open Signing Period which commenced on Friday afternoon.

Eldridge is one of the most productive offensive players in PWHL history, tied for fifth all-time in goals (30) and seventh all-time in points (61) across 84 career games. She joins the Victoire after completing the 2025-26 season with Boston, appearing in 11 regular-season games for the Fleet and contributing 10 points (7G, 3A). Making her playoff debut with Boston, Eldridge played in all four semifinal games earning three assists. Her time in Boston followed a trade with the Seattle Torrent where she produced 13 points (7G, 6A) in 19 games for the expansion unit, finishing the campaign tied for second in goals (14) and fifth in points (23) in the league. The 28-year-old from Barrie, ON, was acquired by Seattle in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, having competed as a member of the New York Sirens for two seasons. Internationally, the Colgate University graduate won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship.

The Victoire currently have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season with Eldridge joining fellow forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Abby Roque, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Catherine Dubois and Kaitlin Willoughby, and defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, Nadia Mattivi and Jessica DiGirolamo, as well as goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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