Montréal Victoire Captain Marie-Philip Poulin to Undergo ACL and Meniscus Surgery

Published on June 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - In a virtual press conference today, the Montréal Victoire announced that captain Marie-Philip Poulin will undergo surgery on her ACL and meniscus this summer following further medical evaluation of injuries sustained during the 2025-26 season.

"I played as best I could with a torn ACL and meniscus because I wanted to be part of this journey that led us to hoist the Walter Cup," said Poulin. "It was with this goal in mind that I worked tirelessly to return to the game this season. It has become clear that if I want to continue playing at a high level, surgery is necessary. In the short term, it's a difficult choice, but if I take a step back and think about the years ahead, the decision is obvious. I'm going to focus all my energy on my recovery once the surgery is done so that I can return to the game in the best physical form possible."

"Champions are not defined solely by the trophies they lift or the victories they achieve, but by the adversity they face and the courage they show in overcoming it," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "I had the privilege of witnessing Marie's daily determination and resilience on the way to lifting the Walter Cup on May 20. Her jersey may hang in our locker room a little longer, but our medical team, performance staff, and entire organization will be with Marie every step of the way. And when the time is right, that jersey will be exactly where it belongs-ready for her return."

The organization will continue to support Poulin throughout her surgery, rehabilitation, and recovery. Her surgery is scheduled for late July, and the team will provide updates as appropriate.







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