Montréal Victoire Sign Forward Emma Maltais to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday the acquisition of forward Emma Maltais, who signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

Maltais, a 26-year-old from Burlington, ON, is one of five players to have appeared in every game in the Toronto Sceptres three-year history. Last season, she recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) and saw her position evolve to centering the second line for most of the campaign. In 84 career regular-season games, she has amassed 38 points (11G, 27A) and has also scored two goals and four assists in nine playoff games.

Selected by Toronto in the second round of the inaugural PWHL Draft, Maltais wrote her name in the PWHL history book in the inaugural season as the first player to score a short-handed "Jailbreak" goal, and was named to the All-Rookie Team, in addition to being a finalist for Rookie of the Year. The two-time Olympian won gold in 2022 and silver in 2026, as well as three gold and two silver medals at IIHF Women's World Championships. Maltais attended Ohio State University and by the end of her tenure, was the Buckeyes' all-time points and assist leader.

The Victoire currently have 15 players under contract for the upcoming season with Maltais joining fellow forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Abby Roque, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Catherine Dubois, Jessie Eldridge, and Kaitlin Willoughby, and defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, Nadia Mattivi and Jessica DiGirolamo, as well as goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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