Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Defender Tamara Giaquinto and Goaltender Megan Warrener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday the re-signing of defender Tamara Giaquinto and goaltender Megan Warrener, both to one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. The signings were completed during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 season.

Giaquinto played 12 games with the Victoire last season after being selected in the sixth round (44th overall) by Montréal in the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old Toronto native blocked 11 shots while recording eight shots of her own. The former Boston University Terrier served as team captain in her final collegiate season and was named Hockey East Defender of the Year. She finished her NCAA career with 15 goals-including nine on the power play-and 29 assists for a total of 44 points in 144 games.

Warrener earned the Victoire's third goaltender position after an invitation to the team's training camp last fall and dressed for four games as a backup last season. The 23-year-old from Stoney Creek, ON played 56 games over four collegiate seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies, posting a 1.39 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, while earning 38 wins with 13 shutouts.

The Victoire now have 17 players under contract for the upcoming season including forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Abby Roque, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Catherine Dubois, Jessie Eldridge, Emma Maltais, and Kaitlin Willoughby, with Giaquinto joining defenders Maggie Flaherty, Kati Tabin, Nadia Mattivi and Jessica DiGirolamo, while Warrener joins goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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