Danièle Sauvageau Named General Manager of Canada's National Women's Program

Published on July 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







CALGARY, Alberta - Hockey Canada has announced that Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Danièle Sauvageau (Montréal, QC/Montréal, PWHL) will serve as general manager of Canada's National Women's Program through the 2030 Olympic Winter Games, effective immediately.

Sauvageau will also maintain her position as general manager of the Montréal Victoire in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) during the 2026-27 season, with the expectation of joining Hockey Canada full-time as vice-president of hockey operations and general manager of Canada's National Women's Program for the remaining three years ahead of the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps.

In her role, Sauvageau will serve as general manager of Canada's National Women's Team while helping guide the National Women's Under-18 Team and National Women's Development Team.

The selection process was led by a search committee, including three National Women's Team alumnae- committee chair and Hockey Canada board member Gillian Apps (Toronto, ON), Therese Brisson (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC) and Cassie Campbell-Pascall (Brampton, ON)- as well as president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson (Thunder Bay, ON), vice-president of hockey operations Misha Donskov (London, ON), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), Own The Podium high performance advisor Cara Thibault (Calgary, AB) and Brad Treliving (Penticton, BC).

"We are thrilled to announce Danièle Sauvageau's return to Hockey Canada as general manager of the National Women's Program. Danièle brings a wealth of experience in professional and international hockey, including as the first Canadian head coach and general manager to win an Olympic gold medal and the only Canadian general manager to win a Walter Cup," Salmond said. "We are confident in Danièle's vision to develop our athletes on and off the ice and we are excited for her to implement her strategy with the National Women's Program during the 2026-27 season and throughout this Olympic quadrennial."

"Throughout her career, Danièle has enjoyed tremendous success, and while we know there is a lot of work ahead for our National Women's Program, we have a leader in place who is a proven winner and knows what it will take to be successful at the 2030 Olympic Winter Games," Henderson said. "Danièle will also be empowered to ensure our elite development pathway is producing exceptional athletes and people in a system that is innovative, proactive and uniquely Canadian.

"The explosion of women's and girls' hockey has created a need to be more aggressive with elite player development, and Hockey Canada is committed to being a leading organization that provides opportunities for more participants to develop in our system and hopefully wear the Maple Leaf as they represent our country."

Sauvageau was the first woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame's Builder Category as an Honoured Member in 2025. She has served as general manager of the Victoire since the team's inception in 2023 and led the team to a Walter Cup championship in 2026. She also spent time as the associate head coach and general manager of Team Harvey's with the PWHPA (2022-23), associate coach with the Canadiennes de Montréal in the Canadian Women's Hockey League (2018-19), and general manager and initiator of the University of Montréal women's hockey program (2010-16, 2017).

Internationally, Sauvageau was an assistant coach (1996-97) and head coach (2000-02) of Canada's National Women's Team, capturing gold at the 2001 IIHF World Women's Championship and 2002 Olympic Winter Games, the latter of which she also served as general manager. She was named to the Order of Canada in 2012 for her extraordinary contributions to the game of hockey and has been involved in the game for over 30 years.

"Joining Hockey Canada as general manager of the National Women's Program is a privilege," said Sauvageau. "Working alongside the country's best women's hockey players and staff as we prepare for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games is an incredible opportunity and we have our sights set on showing the very best performance at every opportunity along the way. I have incredible memories of representing Team Canada and understand the preparation and collaboration required to achieve success at the international level."







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