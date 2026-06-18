Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
DETROIT, MI - Toronto Sceptres has selected forward Kirsten Simms from the University of Wisconsin in the first round (8th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.
Simms finished her four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin as a three-time national champion and a highly-decorated member of the Badgers' program. Simms earned All-WCHA First Team honors twice, All-WCHA Second Team honors once and was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman. As a sophomore, Simms set career highs for goals (33) and points (75) and earned WCHA Player of the Year and Forward of the Year honors. Across her four seasons in Madison, the 21-year-old native of Plymouth, MI, registered 100 goals, 138 assists and 238 points, becoming the eighth member of the 200-point club in program history. On the international stage, Simms earned a gold medal representing the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan Cortina. She has also competed at two IIHF Women's World Championships, securing gold and silver medals.
Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.
The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Ottawa Charge Select Vivian Jungels in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- Victoire Select Petra Nieminen - Montreal Victoire
- Boston Fleet Select Grace Dwyer in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost Select Sara Swiderski in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- New York Sirens Select Emma Peschel in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Seattle Torrent Select Abbey Murphy Second Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Seattle Torrent
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Select Caroline Harvey First Overall in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- Vancouver Goldeneyes Re-Acquire Abby Boreen in Trade with PWHL Las Vegas - Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to Two-Year Contracts - Seattle Torrent
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Sceptres Stories
- Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft
- Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Kali Flanagan Ahead of 2026-27 Season
- Pascal Rhéaume Named Head Coach of Toronto Sceptres
- Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Raygan Kirk Ahead of 2026-27 Season
- Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Renata Fast Ahead of 2026-27 Season