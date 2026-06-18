Toronto Sceptres Select Kirsten Simms in the First Round of the 2026 PWHL Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







DETROIT, MI - Toronto Sceptres has selected forward Kirsten Simms from the University of Wisconsin in the first round (8th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

Simms finished her four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin as a three-time national champion and a highly-decorated member of the Badgers' program. Simms earned All-WCHA First Team honors twice, All-WCHA Second Team honors once and was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman. As a sophomore, Simms set career highs for goals (33) and points (75) and earned WCHA Player of the Year and Forward of the Year honors. Across her four seasons in Madison, the 21-year-old native of Plymouth, MI, registered 100 goals, 138 assists and 238 points, becoming the eighth member of the 200-point club in program history. On the international stage, Simms earned a gold medal representing the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan Cortina. She has also competed at two IIHF Women's World Championships, securing gold and silver medals.

Media covering the 2026 PWHL Draft remotely can access Press Conferences clips here. Press conferences will continue throughout the evening featuring selected players in attendance.

The first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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