Ottawa Charge Re-Sign Mrázová for Two Years, Larocque, Reilly, Woodland for 2026-27

Published on June 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced that four players have been re-signed to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements, further solidifying returning talent at every position. Forward Kateřina Mrázová inked a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season, while defenders Jocelyne Larocque and Kathryn Reilly, as well as goaltender Kendra Woodland, have been secured for 2026-27.

All four signings were completed during Phase 5 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process that provides existing teams an exclusive window to re-sign their own players on expiring contracts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mrázová is an original member of the Charge, having completed her third season with the team, and first in which she appeared in every game. The 33-year-old from Czechia had two goals and nine points in 30 regular-season games and added her first two career playoff points in the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs. Through three seasons, Mrázová has registered 34 points (11G, 23A) in 67 games in an Ottawa uniform. Internationally, she has won two bronze medals in her seven appearances at IIHF Women's World Championships and is a two-time Olympian, serving as an alternate captain at both the 2022 and 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Larocque joined the Charge in a trade with the Toronto Sceptres on Dec. 30, 2024, and has consistently led the team in time on ice while serving as an alternate captain this past season. The 38-year-old from Ste. Anne, MB, has been particularly effective during the playoffs, scoring one goal and three assists in eight games in consecutive postseason appearances. She has 25 points (2G, 23A) in 83 career regular-season games and nine points (2G, 7A) in 21 career playoff contests. Internationally, Larocque has represented Canada at four Olympic Winter Games, including three as an alternate captain, collecting two gold and two silver medals. She also has four gold, seven silver and one bronze medal in 12 appearances at Women's Worlds.

Reilly made her PWHL debut this season after receiving a training camp invitation and earning a spot on the blue line. The 25-year-old from Richmond, BC, had taken a pause from hockey after graduating from Quinnipiac University to start medical school at the University of British Columbia. In her return to the ice, she played in 25 regular-season games, picking up four assists, and appeared in all eight of the team's playoff contests.

Woodland also cracked the Charge roster following a training camp invitation in the fall and primarily served as the team's third netminder. Her lone appearance came in relief on Mar. 18 in Minnesota, stopping 14 of 16 shots in over 45 minutes of action. Prior to joining the Charge, the 26 year-old from Kamloops, BC, played five seasons with the University of New Brunswick where she led the Reds to three Atlantic University Sports (AUS) championships. She was a three-time AUS First Team All-Star and was named U SPORTS Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The Charge now have 10 players under contract for the upcoming season including forwards Rebecca Leslie, Gabbie Hughes and Michela Cava, defenders Ronja Savolainen and Emma Greco, and goaltender Gwyneth Philips.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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