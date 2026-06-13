Charge Protect Hughes, Kadirova, Wozniewicz in Phase 3 of PWHL Expansion Process

Published on June 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has completed Phase 3 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process with today's signing deadline of 3 p.m. ET and protection list deadline of 5 p.m. ET. During Phase 3, expansion teams could sign up to three players on expiring contracts to bring their roster size to a maximum of eight players, and existing teams were able to protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season, and/or players on expiring contracts signed during this phase, to bring their total protected lists to six players. The process will move into Phase 4 with an Expansion Signing Period beginning Sunday, June 14 at 12 p.m. ET, during which each expansion team will build its roster to 10 players.

PHASE 3 EXISTING TEAM PROTECTIONS

(Position/Contract Length)

Boston Fleet: Shay Maloney (F/2026-27), **Abby Newhook (F), *Susanna Tapani (F/2027-28)

Minnesota Frost: Sidney Morin (D/2026-27), Lee Stecklein (D/2027-28), Grace Zumwinkle (F/2028-29)

Montréal Victoire: *Maggie Flaherty (D/2027-28), Lina Ljungblom (F/2026-27), Kati Tabin (D/2026-27)

New York Sirens: Jaime Bourbonnais (D/2026-27), Maja Nylén Persson (D/2027-28), Micah Zandee-Hart (D/2026-27)

Ottawa Charge: Gabbie Hughes (F/2026-27), Fanuza Kadirova (F), Sarah Wozniewicz (F)

Seattle Torrent: *Julia Gosling (F/2027-28), Mikyla Grant-Mentis (F/2026-27), Danielle Serdachny (F/2026-27)

Toronto Sceptres: *Kali Flanagan (D/2028-29), Emma Gentry (F/2026-27), Natalie Spooner (F/2026-27)

Vancouver Goldeneyes: Izzy Daniel (F/2027-28), Jenn Gardiner (F/2028-29), Hannah Miller (F/2027-28)

*Signed new contract during Phase 3 and protected

** Received qualifying offer during Phase 3 and rights are protected

PHASE 3 EXPANSION SIGNINGS

(Previous Team/Position/Contract Length)

Detroit: Sydney Bard (VAN/D/2027-28), Taylor Girard (NY/F/2027-28)

Hamilton: Zoe Boyd (BOS/D/2027-28)

Las Vegas: Megan Carter (SEA/D/2027-28), Nicole Hensley (MIN/G/2027-28), Maureen Murphy (MTL/F/2026-27)

San Jose: Maggie Connors (TOR/F/2027-28), Hadley Hartmetz (BOS/D/2027-28), Mariah Keopple (SEA/D/2027-28)

UP NEXT - PHASE 4: EXPANSION SIGNING PERIOD - JUNE 14 (12 P.M. ET) TO JUNE 15 (3 P.M. ET)

Phase 4 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process takes place June 14-15 to allow expansion teams to build their rosters to 10 players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Eligible players are those not signed or protected in Phases 1-3, including players on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27. Existing teams can lose a maximum of four players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phases 1-4.

PWHL Hamilton will be required to add four players in Phase 4, PWHL Detroit must add three players, and both PWHL Las Vegas and PWHL San Jose will add two additional players each so that all expansion rosters are at 10 total players by the completion of the phase.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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