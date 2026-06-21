Vancouver Goldeneyes Sign Olympian Dominika Lásková to One-Year Contract

Published on June 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced that defender Dominika Lásková has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2026-27 season. The signing was made during the league's Open Signing Period that began on Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 campaign.

From Praha, Czechia, the 29-year-old Lásková spent the 2025-26 season in the SDHL with SDE HF, scoring five goals and 15 assists through 34 games, her second stint in Sweden, having previously started the 2023-24 season with Luleå HF. She brings PWHL experience to Vancouver as a fourth-round pick by Montréal in the inaugural PWHL Draft, playing just seven games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. The following season, she was activated off long-term injured reserve in February 2025, playing five games for the Victoire.

Prior to the PWHL, Lásková won the Isobel Cup with the PHF's Toronto Six (2022-23) and spent four seasons in the NCAA with Merrimack College. The two-time Olympian represented Czechia at the Beijing 2022 and Milano Cortina 2026 Games and has competed for the Lionesses on the international stage since 2011-12. She led the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship in goals by a defender (4) and was a member of the history-making back-to-back bronze medal squads in 2022 and 2023.

The Goldeneyes now have 15 players under contract for the upcoming season with Lásková joining defenders Ashton Bell and Sophie Jaques, forwards Abby Boreen, Katie Chan, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Mannon McMahon, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Gabby Rosenthal, Anna Segedi and Tereza Vanišová, and goaltenders Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck was held on Wednesday where the Goldeneyes made five picks in the six-round process, selecting defender Caroline Harvey first overall.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

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