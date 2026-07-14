Vancouver Goldeneyes Sign Forward Laura Fuoco

Published on July 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced that forward Laura Fuoco has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2026-27 season. The signing brings the Goldeneyes roster up to 16 players under contract for the upcoming campaign.

From Mississauga, Ontario, 23-year-old Fuoco most recently competed in the SWHL, joining EVZ in January and winning the 2026 Swiss league championship. She spent four seasons with Dartmouth College through 2025, scoring 28 goals and 35 assists (63 points) in 116 games. A four-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team honouree, in her senior season Fuoco was a finalist for the Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and received an All-Ivy League Honourable Mention.

Fuoco joins a Goldeneyes roster that includes forwards Abby Boreen, Katie Chan, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Mannon McMahon, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Gabby Rosenthal, Anna Segedi and Tereza Vanišová. The team has also signed defenders Ashton Bell, Sophie Jaques and Dominika Lásková, plus goaltenders Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell, and has made a qualifying offer to retain forward/defender Madison Samoskevich.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck saw the Goldeneyes select one forward, three defenders and one goaltender, including first overall pick Caroline Harvey.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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